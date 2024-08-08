In an article headlined, “Administrators seek to disqualify Aberystwyth marina director”, published on 7 January, it was reported that administrators were “seek[ing] to disqualify” the director of a local marina, Christopher Odling-Smee. While a Conduct Report had been filed under the Company Directors Disqualification Act, 1986, this did not mean disqualification against the complainant as a director was being sought. This correction has been published following an upheld ruling by the Independent Press Standards Organisation.
Correction
Thursday 8th August 2024 9:36 am
Aberystwyth marina
