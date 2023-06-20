Like it or not then Christians have no option but to share their faith and to allow it to shape all they say and do and they must never allow themselves to be cocooned away from the real world. That would make for an easier life but it would be a denial of everything they say they believe. To put it bluntly Christians must live radically different lives and share their incredibly radical message in such a way that everyone is given the opportunity to accept or reject the truth for themselves.