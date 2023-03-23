Letter to the Editor: Is it not a human right to live in a safe environment? Is my wellbeing not important?
I live next to the road that runs through Llanbedr village in Gwynedd. Anyone with an ounce of common sense will tell you the road, the bridge, no pavements and the traffic are concerning. There are issues all year round in Llanbedr, but even more so during the holiday peak season, or bank holidays, Easter and summer holidays).
When I walk out my front door I am immediately dodging the traffic, pushing up against the wall to avoid getting clipped or worse, rushing to the next parked car to avoid traffic. I walk my nephews to school. It’s not safe, and it’s scary for them also.
It has angered me that the bypass-access road has been cancelled, apparently due to climate issues. I don’t understand why an alternative route is deemed bad for the climate, when here grid locked traffic fumes, noise levels and pollution. When I am coughing and choking from the traffic fumes, when I feel sick from the smell, all the whilst sitting in my lounge, where there’s thick black dust settling on my furniture from the traffic pollution. When I can’t open my windows. I can’t have a normal conversation because of the noise and phone call is impossible. It this really acceptable?
Impatient drivers who are annoyed because they have being queuing for long periods. Shouting abuse at you telling you to move, but move to where, because you are walking to the village shop. Even when you are on the bridge, on the tiny narrow pavement you’re still not safe. Cars, lorries and buses all mount that pavement. Someone will get seriously hurt one day. And any of the emergency services have no chance of getting through!
What is this doing to my health? I have had cancer for many, many years and still having treatment. I do my best to be as healthy as possible, physically and mentally. But, how do I protect myself from traffic pollution? It is concerning. I do not want to move, my family and friends live in the village. They are my support network.
I am well aware of climate changes and I agree it needs addressing. But, I do ask, at what cost to people’s health and wellbeing. The solutions put forward so far such as, traffic lights, park and ride scheme, cycling, are ridiculous and laughable for Llanbedr. EU funding wasted. I feel that the environmental concerns with the bypass road is an excuse. Surely moving traffic on a suitable feasible road with a 40mph restriction is far better than the pollution that is presently caused in the village. Pollution that is also harmful to people’s health!
I am dumbfounded by the decision made by Mr Lee Waters and the Welsh Government. The community has been let down, but that is no surprise as the road issues have been on-going for decades and still the community’s health and wellbeing come second.
Jen Dunnage,
Llanbedr