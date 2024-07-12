So often before this publication has had cause to highlight the differences between the councils responsible for running Ceredigion and Gwynedd. And once more, those differences are startling - almost enough to want any responsible person living near or working in Aberystwyth to up and move across the Dyfi estuary.
Not that we should... if only Ceredigion County Council acted in the same reasonable manner as their Plaid Cymru counterparts in Liz Saville-Roberts’ patch. Poor Ben Lake seems to be stuck with the dregs of clowns and idiots when it comes to running most of his local patch.
Gwynedd’s Plaid-run council seems to fully understand the importance of their large towns, doing most reasonable things to entice visitors to come and businesses to thrive.
Ceredigion? Nope. The Plaid-run council here are acting like they think Aberystwyth deserves to be killed off at the first and every available opportunity.
The latest moronic move - there have been many - is to do away with free parking on the promenade. Maybe that had to come at some stage. But the idiots now, who all seem to be mind-controlled from the Chief Executive’s office in Aberaeron (that is the only possible explanation why the Plaid majority are incapable of thinking for themselves), have decided to do away with many of those parking spots.
On top of that, they now want to impose a £3.50 fee to park there for two hours, and that jumps to a fiver for four hours.
Rightly so, the Aberystwyth county councillors are furious, and have labelled this fee as a tax on the people of the town.
Ceredigion, if seems will not rest easy until the county’s biggest town, home to the largest regional hospital and the university, is boarded up or is filled with charity shops.
The largest town is looked at as nothing more than a cash cow, a means for Plaid councillors from the south of the county to engage in petty politics and fiscal penny-pinching at the expense of the people who live, work or visit Aberystwyth.
If Eifion Evans ever does come to Aber, at least he can park in the empty council office car park. He’ll likely fly in by helicopter for the rally anyways.