It is difficult to comprehend the sheer lunacy of the decisions made by Hywel Dda University Health Board in its irresponsible and short-sighted butchery of our health services across mid and west Wales. And with a Senedd election due in mere weeks, each and every voter should bear the mindless decisions of the board in mind when casting their ballots.
This Labour Government, its underfunding of our life-and-death services, First Minister Eluned Morgan - a former health minister and a candidate on ballot papers in Ceredigion Preseli - and the members of the board and its senior officers, should bear the blame. Shame on each and every one of you.
Almost in unison, the people of this region asked, begged, pleaded with you not to do this, not to take a knife, not to condemn us to third-world services. You shunned us. You ignored us. You plans are ill advised and poorly conceived.
We asked you to postpone until after the Senedd elections. You collectively gave us the finger.
Shame on each and every one of you for pushing ahead with plans to change stroke services in Bronglais. The notion of setting up a rehabilitation unit at the Aberystwyth site is derisory.
The planned 24-hour stroke unit to be established at Glangwili is of little use to the people of the north of the health board area.
Emergency general emergency surgery is also to be removed from Pembrokeshire’s Withybush hospital.
At a two-day meeting into the proposed changes, the board also backed changes into emergency general surgery which will see no emergency general surgery operations taking place at Withybush, but a strengthening of the same-day emergency care (SDEC).
For too long, this region has been at the bottom of the pile when it comes to our treatment. We have the worst roads in Wales, our air ambulance services are withdrawn, and now our NHS is reduced to little more than triage centres long trips away.
If there is any hope, it is that the decisions are out now for a limited discussion period.
That will end after the Senedd election. In the meantime, we know what we must do: Support a party that puts the people and care of this region first.
