It must gall Eifion that his swanky corner office overlooks the harbour as its silts up with each tide. The project, 85 per cent funded by Cardiff Bay, ran months behind schedule, has created a shale bank at the mouth of the Aeron that the council now has to pay to remove, and doesn't work. Oh, and taxpayers in Ceredigion are on the hook for nearly £5 million because of the botched works.