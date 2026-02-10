Christian Wolmar, a transport broadcaster of some renown, has praised Welsh public transport in a guest blog he has written for the Campaign for Better Transport. He writes “Quietly and unobtrusively, Wales has become the transport example that much of the rest of Britain should follow. It is leading the way in several respects, partly because it passed a Wellbeing Act in 2015 that set goals which were not solely based on ‘growth’ but rather on wider societal aims such as equality and health.”
Of course he visited Cardiff and the Valley lines. If he were to come to Ceredigion he may have written the following. Should I apologise to Christian for using my imagination to create his words or for creating a journey where the experiences are unfortunately only too real?
“I wanted to sample the delights of Ceredigion so booked a train to Aberystwyth. This journey involved standing between Birmingham and Shrewsbury, changing trains in Shrewsbury to a platform that meant leaving the station and going through the ticket barrier. Then, due to flooding near Borth we needed to get on a bus replacement service at Machynlleth, all very unsatisfactory. Despite the relentless rain, the views from the train were spectacular and the other passengers really helpful. Mostly they seemed resigned to this situation but I heard quite a few complaints. One recurring theme was about hourly train services being promised but not delivered.
We got to Aberystwyth and I stretched my legs after the coach from Machynlleth which was very tightly packed and trundled through narrow lanes for what seemed ages. It was still raining but I was glad to have made it to Ceredigion.
I made my way to a huge digital display board looking for information on how to get to Aberaeron, New Quay and Cardigan, my chosen towns to visit. There were lots of adverts and when the display finally showed bus information, there was no mention of any of my destination places. I had to ask someone who showed me to stand 7 on the other side of the road. I crossed at the zebra crossing and then a narrow shopping street where I nearly got mown down by an impatient driver who didn’t indicate. The bus shelter was appalling, dirty, terrible seats, a broken roof and more useless information. I could either travel to Gorsaf Reilffordd H on the T5 or to The Black Lion on the T1.
I did find waiting passengers friendly and helpful. The T1 came in and the driver was wonderful. He explained all the different tickets I could buy and that I could go as far as Aberaeron on his bus en route to Cardigan. I got a seat by a window. Great, time to relax again. This is an electric bus, quiet with good on-board information although announcing some inexplicable places like Marian House, Brynglas House and Laura House. Can’t say I spotted them anywhere. I checked them on the map but no villages of those names exist.
I got to Aberaeron - what a beautiful town - stopped for a coffee and went back to the bus stop. The digital board here was also lacking in detail. No New Quay or Cardigan mentioned again. The adverts kept popping up - so irritating - I wasn’t interested in contacting the council or visiting a lantern parade. As a tourist I want information on how to get to places. I spotted a paper timetable but was warned by someone that it was completely out-of-date, that this is the norm, and that many bus shelters have such timetables. I asked why. The person shrugged, ‘This is Ceredigion!’ as if that explains all. They told me where to wait, in the pretty but hopeless shelter, seats completely soaked, and the T5 duly arrived.
In New Quay I was told to get off where there’s no bus stop, shelter or information but apparently it’s the main stop. I enjoyed the little town and stood in the rain waiting for the next bus to Cardigan.
In Cardigan I alighted at a most disgraceful bus station, dirty, broken shelters, dreadful lack of information and passengers waiting under a shop awning. I spotted one of the digital displays but it only showed photos of the seaside. Cardigan itself is well worth a visit though. The T5 rolled in and we got on. All the way back to Aberystwyth, every time the driver opened the door, some computerised woman’s voice shouted, ‘Input one!’ followed by a jingling noise. The computer screen had zero information on where we were. Unbelievable!
My overall impression of Ceredigion? Beautiful, with friendly, welcoming people, gorgeous towns and fantastic food. Public transport could be brilliant too, with helpful drivers, but the bus stations and shelters are dreadful. And information? I only have one word, useless!”
