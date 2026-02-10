I made my way to a huge digital display board looking for information on how to get to Aberaeron, New Quay and Cardigan, my chosen towns to visit. There were lots of adverts and when the display finally showed bus information, there was no mention of any of my destination places. I had to ask someone who showed me to stand 7 on the other side of the road. I crossed at the zebra crossing and then a narrow shopping street where I nearly got mown down by an impatient driver who didn’t indicate. The bus shelter was appalling, dirty, terrible seats, a broken roof and more useless information. I could either travel to Gorsaf Reilffordd H on the T5 or to The Black Lion on the T1.