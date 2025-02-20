It would not normally be the position of this publication to celebrate the fall in property prices. But now, at last, there seems to be some softening in the property market, particularly in Gwynedd, where the Plaid Cymru-controlled council there has introduced a strict Article 4 policy. This in effect means that anyone wishing to purchase property in Gwynedd for use as a second home, now has to have planning approval for the change of use.