WE ARE blessed to live in a region with incredible natural beauty, access to mountains, forests and beaches. And the beauty of Eryri draws millions of visitors each year.
Welcome. But when you leave, take your rubbish with you!
Heartbreaking footage shows 'waterfalls' of 3,000 bits of rubbish including drinks cans and Santa hats left by people on Mount Snowdon.
The cascades of waste on Yr Wyddfa Mountain in Wales including drinks bottles requires urgent action volunteers warn.
An 'unprecedented' litter-pick on the iconic mountain left volunteers in shock - as they realised they had only scratched the surface.
From a misplaced Santa hat to plastic bottles and rucksack covers - The British Mountaineering Council volunteers removed 2,765 items of litter from Yr Wyddfa during a two-day-clean up.
That rubbish didn’t get there by chance.
Last year, it’s estimated that some 600,000 people trekked up the peak. And some uncaring idiots left their litter behind.
What’s particularly annoying is that more than 63 per cent of the items (1,737) found were single-use products. Maybe someone should let these clowns know that, duh, empty containers are lighter and easier to carry. If they’ve done the hard work carrying it up, it’s lighter coming down. Morons.
On the first day of the clean-up (20 September), the crew saw an expert abseiling team descend into the Trinity Gullies on Clogwyn Y Garnedd, a steep area on the north-east side of the mountain, to retrieve the ‘waterfall’ of rubbish that had accumulated over many years.
This litter collection effort is the first of its kind. We’d like to think it’s the last. Sadly, we know that this exercise will be needed as long as inconsiderate idiots leave their mess behind.
Tom Carrick, BMC Access & Conservation Officer for Wales says that for him, “the most staggering realisation was the amount of single use plastic bottles within the gullies, I look forward to working with my colleagues across Eryri to begin to find a solution to encourage the use of reusable bottles on the mountainside.”
The solution is simple. Take your crap home with you. You’re spoiling it for everyone else. And if you can’t bring it home, don’t come!