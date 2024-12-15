Putting it bluntly, the Labour Government in the Senedd only looks after its own. And, quite frankly, it is creating a two-nation state: those of councils it supports and those it doesn’t. And that means that we who live in the politically disadvantaged areas face higher council taxes, poorer services and a bleak future where our councils struggle to simple survive. (Of course, gross mismanagement in Ceredigion adds to our woes, but that is a topic for another editorial)