If ever there was proof needed that the Labour Government in the Senedd treats this region unfairly and unlike Labour-voting areas of the nation, then simply look at the settlement figures offered to councils across Wales.
The difference between those who back Labour and those who don’t is startling. And yes, the difference in the way we are treated can simply comes down to political support or political opposition.
Putting it bluntly, the Labour Government in the Senedd only looks after its own. And, quite frankly, it is creating a two-nation state: those of councils it supports and those it doesn’t. And that means that we who live in the politically disadvantaged areas face higher council taxes, poorer services and a bleak future where our councils struggle to simple survive. (Of course, gross mismanagement in Ceredigion adds to our woes, but that is a topic for another editorial)
On the settlement figures provided for councils for the next fiscal year, Gwynedd and Powys are both receiving a rise of 3.2 per cent while Ceredigion is getting 3.6 per cent.
All three are well below the Wales average of 4.3 per cent, with councils warning that funding is not enough to support services and head off double digit tax rises for residents.
According to Ceredigion, bringing in a minimum funding ‘floor’ of 4.3 per cent would cost Welsh Government £18m and would enable any council tax rise to be 1.9 per cent lower in Ceredigion, alternatively applying a fixed minimum increase for all Local Authorities of at least £7.5m would cost Welsh Government £11m and would enable any council tax rise to be 4.7 per cent lower in Ceredigion.
Too bad Ceredigion pays too many too high wages, and squanders its scant funding on vanity projects while its most-prized asset sits largely or collecting peppercorn rent.
For its part, Gwynedd council said it has again received one of the lowest financial settlements from the Welsh Government, warning that cuts to services and tax increases will be inevitable.
Anyway you look at it, this region is getting screwed.