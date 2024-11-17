At Ynyslas, there will be no one in the visitors centre to serve refreshments. Again, the whole educational side of the area will be lost. They might as well let the dunes slowly take over. Nor will there be staff to take fees for parking. But saddest of all, there will be no staff to rope off nesting areas; no one to gently ward off visitors from treading in the delicate dunes; no one to protect or record the delicate orchids that only bloom there once in a while. The whole educational value of the site will be lost.