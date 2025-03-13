If elections are about choosing who we want to make decisions for ourselves and our nation, are these new “super constituencies” the way to go for Wales?
Cardiff Bay has given the go ahead for these 16 huge new constituencies to be used in next Senedd election in a little over a year. As far as this publication is concerned, size matters, and bigger isn’t necessarily better.
Last week, the Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru confirmed the 16 constituencies which were created from pairing the 32 used in July’s Westminster general election. Each of the constituencies will elect six Senedd members in May 2026, with the current 40 Senedd constituencies and five regions set to be scrapped.
The Senedd will expand from 60 to 96 politicians at the next election, abandoning first past the post in favour of a fully proportional system.
Ministers will be required to bring forward regulations to give automatic effect to the commission’s final report and will not be able to deviate from its recommendations.
The 16 constituencies are: Bangor Conwy Môn; Clwyd; Fflint Wrecsam; Gwynedd Maldwyn; Ceredigion Penfro; Sir Gaerfyrddin; Gŵyr Abertawe; Brycheiniog Tawe Need; Afan Ogwr Rhondda; Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr; Blaenau Gwent Caerffili Rhymni; Sir Fynwy Torfaen; Casnewydd Islwyn; Caerdydd Penarth; Caerdydd Ffynnon Taf and Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg.
The new Gwynedd Maldwyn seat – a combination of Dwyfor Meirionnydd and Montgomeryshire and Glydŵr – will stretch from the coast to the English border.
Ceredigion Penfro and Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd will also be geographically giant seats.
Do these super seats really reflect and protect a county’s identity? No. And when they are added into that “closed-list” electoral system from 2026, where we vote for political parties rather than specific candidates on the ballot paper, we seem to be losing choice. Not gaining it.
We don’t necessarily like particular Plaid, Labour, Reform or Conservative candidates. But each party orders their eight-name lists for each constituency. That’s giving too much power to our parties. After all, it’s our vote. Not the party. That smacks of China or Soviet Russia. That shouldn’t be the case here.