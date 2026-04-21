So, what if you had a Welsh Senedd with 60 members that didn’t have the power to name March 1 as its nation’s national public holiday? Pretty pathetic, eh?
Now imagine if you had a Welsh Senedd with 96 members and it still didn’t have the power to name March 1 as a bank holiday? Yep, pretty pathetic and even more farcical.
But that state of political farce is exactly what beckons for the Members of the Senedd when they convene - likely without many Labour members and Eluned Morgan -- on a date yet to be confirmed but occurring before May 28. One-third as big as before, all newly minted and in their best clobber, but still with the same old powers as before when Eluned and Labour ran the smaller show for 27 years.
Yep. Pretty pathetic.
But it’s not all about Wales. Come the second week in May, there’s every chance the largest parties in the Governments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will, as their essential act of being, want at least greater powers for now - if not full independence down the road - from this United but highly fractured Kingdom.
The reality is that for the past 27 years - as long as Labour have held the reins of devolved power in Cardiff Bay - there was never a political need for Westminster’s Labour or Conservative administrations to send more powers down the M4. What Wales had, Wales got.
But that is no longer good enough.
Sure, Sir Keir Starmer was able to order his minions to largely ignore Eluned’s requests to sweep the red path for Welsh Labour. But that has now changed.
Wales deserves more. And needs more.
The first phone call between the new First Minister and No. 10 should be firm but polite. The status quo will no longer do. The Barnett formula doesn’t cut it either. And the Senedd needs more powers - to the same extent that Scotland does.
The bigger Senedd will have no say on how justice is administered within its boundaries. It cannot change the make-up of its police forces; nor can they be amalgamated into one.
It’s taxing and social welfare hands are tied.
Yep. Pretty pathetic.
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