Don’t get me wrong, this is great for the environment, and it means we can all have a look at what assignments need to be completed by when. There’s no danger of homework getting lost between school and home, or of it getting forgotten, screwed up in the bottom of a bag or, as in my day, being eaten by the dog. But when we’re also told that screen time is bad for us all, it makes me sad to see homework presented this way. I also feel awful for people who cannot afford to buy a laptop for the exclusive use of homework.