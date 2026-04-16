As a result, his master became extremely angry and withdrew his offer of mercy. Indeed Jesus’ concluding words are sobering. ‘You wicked servant’ he declared. ‘I forgave you all that debt because you pleaded with me. And should not you have had mercy on your fellow servant, as I had mercy on you?’ And in anger his master delivered him to the jailers until he should pay all his debt’. His followers need to remember then that if we expect God to be merciful to us, He expects the same of us.