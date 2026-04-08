There is an element of those who are fully immersed in the Welsh language that are removed from reality and living in an alternative universe. Specifically, this publication is pointing the finger at the linguistic knuckle-draggers in Cylch yr Iaith who fired off a missive complaining that it was wrong for a Welsh local authority to advertise for a tourism job because Wales has “too many tourists” already.
Cymraeg yn gyntaf, i'r diawl â'r gweddill - Welsh first, and to hell with the rest.
Cylch yr Iaith contacted Tindle Newspapers, questioning Gwynedd Council’s desire to attract more visitors.
The language group say Gwynedd does not need “someone to beat the drum to attract even more visitors where there are already too many”, stating the council “needs to reconsider its requirements for the Gwynedd Tourism and Marketing Officer post”.
Cylch yr Iaith tourism spokesperson Howard Huws said: “The nature and intensity of tourism here are more than communities can cope with. It contributes to their breakdown rather than their sustainability. It is over-tourism.”
While this particular spat erupted in Gwynedd, the reality is that if Wales is to thrive and provide the social and health services, transport links and education that builds a strong nation - this publication calls out the failings and shortfalls in our communities each week - then tourism is essential.
As North Wales tourism CEO Jim Jones points out, tourists are Gwynedd’s lifeblood and “people should be careful what they wish for”.
Right now, tourists spend £5 billion annually in our Welsh towns and communities. Some 100,000 jobs up and down Wales rely on this economic spend. And yes, many of that huge segment of our national workforce, are Welsh speakers first and foremost. And those 100,000 jobs make up about 12 per cent of our employment.
Either way, between VAT, tourism levies and the payroll and income taxes paid by employers and employees reliant on tourists, our Welsh communities exist, however poorly right now, because of money generated in the sector.
So, Cylch yr Iaith, get real. Take your head out of the sand. Join the 20th Century while the rest of us will live in the 21st. Y Ffyliaid.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.