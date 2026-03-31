Ann had been sitting beside his grave not long after his death pondering her future and despairing of her loss when two things grabbed her attention. The first was a rainbow and it reminded her that God always keeps His promises. Then, to her absolute amazement, she saw a butterfly emerge from a chrysalis and fly away into the sky. This rekindled her hope because the Bible contains the promise that just like Jesus His followers will be resurrected too ‘in the twinkling of an eye at the last trumpet’.