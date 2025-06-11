Despite all of the political promises, our NHS dentistry services are abysmal. And little seems to be working to fix it.
Patients are waiting at least 15 months for appointments, often have to travel the length of Wales for an emergency appointment and then wait more than a year for follow-ups, and few dentists working in the system think is actually sustainable.
According to the British Dental Association, the future of public dental care is at risk, and a ‘shocking’ survey from the groups offers little in the way of hope that things might get better.
Key findings from the survey include 88 per cent of respondents not having an NHS dentist. More than 60 per cent of you have tried to register but were told there are no spaces available. And one-third of you have simply given up trying to see any dentist all.
What’s even more damning is that the Welsh Government currently spends the least amount per capita than England, Scotland or Northern Ireland.
This publication has reported on many of you resorting to do-it-yourself dentistry, trying to do something to ease the pain in your teeth.
One of our MPs has a person on record who has waited 16 years to see a dentist on the NHS.
According to the British Dental Association, just 2 per cent of dentists feel any proposed changes from Cardiff Bay would support the long-term sustainability of NHS dentistry in Wales.
Presumably, that same 2 per cent agree that reforms would improve population health, with only 5 per cent saying that they would enhance prevention. Two per cent feel reforms would support continuity of care, with the same proportion believing it would enhance early detection of oral health conditions, 8 per cent say that reforms would actually improve access to NHS care.
In other words, dentistry as provided by the NHS across our region is pretty much non-existent. That’s not good enough. And nor does it seem anyone has the answers. With our NHS under so much pressure, there will be no change anytime soon. That’s something we all have to chew on come Senedd election in May.
