Cambrian News will never shy away from doling out criticism when criticism is due when it comes to sentences handed down to those who appear before our local magistrates or have their more serious offences processed at our Crown Courts.
So, when it comes to the crimes of two Aberystwyth scumbags, we at Cambrian News have to ask those responsible for the administration of justice why it’s taken so long for the pair to be locked away. Sadly though, because of the chronic overcrowding in our jails, it will only be half as long before Ellis McGuinness and David Lloyd are back on our streets.
McGuinness, 30 of Bridge Street and Lloyd, 33, of Cambrian Street, have more than 100 previous offences between them, and had our courts dealt effectively with them on their previous interactions, they would have at least - hopefully - thought twice before attacking a man in a toilet and leaving him bleeding and bruised in the Academy back on 19 February.
Six weeks later, Lloyd armed himself with a knife and threatened a family who were on their way after a christening. He was on bail at the time. He charged at them as they entered the Premier Inn after what should have been a nice, memorable family gathering. When the police caught up with him skulking in a nearby garden, he went off at the officers and boasted that his dog could take on the canine unit.
Naturally, facing justice and sentencing, the pairs’ lawyers said the two were remorseful, had troubled upbringings, had issues when it came to alcohol etc. As far as Cambrian News is concerned, the pair have been before our courts many times before, know the ropes, know what to say and when to say it, and the sentiments of remorse ring very hollow indeed.
McGuinness was sent down for 20 months, Lloyd for 44. Regrettably, they will serve no more than half their sentences in custody before being released on licence.
We must ask why has it taken so long for the pair to get these custodial sentences, and why are they not in jail for far longer given their lengthy records?
Decent people deserve justice. Not these thugs.
