After years of debate and months of movement through the Senedd, the new tourism levy law is now in effect. And for the cash-strapped municipalities of west Wales, it couldn’t come at a better time.
But we need to caution that where those councils do implement it, any revenues from the levy need to be put to good use by councils acting responsibly. But as things stand now, the word ‘responsibly’ and ‘councils’ often sit awkwardly in this neck of the woods. You need only look at how Ceredigion, for example, grows its debt, has little real oversight over projects, and behaves as if the public purse is bottomless.
In Tenby, where every second property is a second home, there have been fears expressed that the levy might damage the tourism sector. Pembrokeshire is vibrant, and one need look for farther than the rammed carparks in Saundersfoot to see the scale of the sector and the scope of monies to be raised.
This new law gives Welsh councils the choice to introduce a small charge on overnight stays, with all funds reinvested locally to support tourism. It’s up to the councils themselves to decide how money raised can be used for tourism-related expenses – such as improving toilets, footpaths, beaches, visitor centres and activities.
In west Wales, Natural Resources Wales, for example, have abrogated their legal and moral responsibilities in closing their three visitor centres, and now at least both Gwynedd and Ceredigion can give these critical recreation and education facilities a new start.
The Welsh Revenue Authority will collect and manage the levy for councils, and the new law also creates a national register for all visitor accommodation providers operating in Wales, which will be run by the WRA. From next Autumn , anyone charging visitors to stay overnight in Wales must sign-up.
The law sets the levy at 75p per person per night for hostels/campsites and £1.30 for other accommodation and exempts under 18s in shared accommodation.
No one wants to pay taxes but they are as sure as death in this life. No one either wants to see councils decay away through chronic underfunding. At least now, the councils have a means to help themselves. Responsibly.
