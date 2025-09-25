But we need to caution that where those councils do implement it, any revenues from the levy need to be put to good use by councils acting responsibly. But as things stand now, the word ‘responsibly’ and ‘councils’ often sit awkwardly in this neck of the woods. You need only look at how Ceredigion, for example, grows its debt, has little real oversight over projects, and behaves as if the public purse is bottomless.