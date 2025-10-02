Despite this showing, it would be a mistake for Labour or Plaid to see Reform’s Senedd voting intention performance as a reflection of public confidence in its overall political credibility or stature. Practical politics suggests Labour could well see voters, certainly in rural Wales, returning to the party if deep public concerns about the NHS and social care were fixed. In the case of a large chunk of mid and west Wales, remove the threat to Bronglais Hospital’s stroke unit and sort out ambulance waiting-times and bed-blocking and the electoral dividend could be dramatic.