What is the point in having a Government agency that simply cannot do its job? Yes, Natural Resources Wales, we are talking about you.
Why waste millions of taxpayer pounds on an agency that cannot protect our natural environment, cannot follow its legal responsibilities to save endanger species, or fails to conserve our legacy for future generations.
NRW, you are a waste of time, energy and effort. And you need to look in the mirror and ask yourself what are you doing.
Simply put, you have failed the people of this region. And your political masters too have failed us by not making sure you did your jobs to fulfil your mission to make our environment better.
Around 100 people gathered at Ynyslas on Saturday to protest the closure of the popular beach's visitor centre along with two others.
On Monday, retail and catering ceased at Bwlch Nant yr Arian, Coed y Brenin and Ynyslas visitor centres as Natural Resources Wales cut costs.
The visitor centres at all three sites are now closed for the foreseeable future. NRW says it is keen to find partners to run the centres, but that process has not yet begun, much to the frustration of community groups who want to take over the centres and stop the doors from closing.
And throughout, NRW has been deceitful and dishonest. It believes the staff who worked there were merely hawkers of chocolate bars and coffee. Shameful. The contracts of those staff say far different, that they are stewards of the sites, tasked with protecting our environment and wildlife. Those staff did so diligently and with care and integrity - traits so blatantly absent from the bureaucrats who drove their agency into the mud.
NRW says that paths, trails, car parks, play areas and toilet facilities will remain open. Good luck with that.
But what happens if a visitor is injured?
Who will protect the species that comes to nest in the areas covered by those unmanned and neglected parks?
It’s about time NRW itself was unmanned and neglected. It is about as useful as a bag of dog poo.