For the past 27 years of devolution, the people of Wales have been considered responsible enough to be able to control their own health and environment services. But justice and policing? Nope. The Scots can control theirs. The Welsh? Nope. And that is simply wrong.
It’s small wonder then Plaid Cymru are calling for policing powers to be devolved to Wales particularly as the Home Office is about to embark upon a radical overhaul of how England - and Wales - is to be policed. FBI anyone?
At Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts MP has rightly been making the case that the UK Government’s planned overhaul of policing - including proposals that could reduce the number of police forces in Wales - makes this a critical moment to devolve policing and justice powers in full to Wales.
And this publication agrees with Plaid on this point.
Just as Scotland has Police Scotland, isn’t it time Wales had its own, single unified police force too? Do we need four separate structures, four administrations, four murder squads, fraud teams, multiple HR departments, purchasing departments, small teams that duplicate tasks over and over?
No. A single force makes sense.
There are currently four territorial police forces in Wales - South Wales Police, Gwent Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and North Wales Police. Under the UK Government’s proposals, these forces could be merged as part of a broader plan to reduce the total number of police forces across England and Wales from 43 to as few as 12.
Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “The proposed reorganisation of policing in Wales is being driven from Westminster, with little regard for Wales’ geography, communities, language or social needs. Decisions that will fundamentally reshape public services in Wales are once again being taken without Wales having the power to decide for itself.
“If policing structures in Wales are to change, those decisions must be made in Wales, by institutions accountable to the people of Wales. A one-size-fits-all approach imposed from Westminster risks weakening local accountability and distancing policing from the communities it serves. “
You’re spot on, Liz. Keeping policing and justice outside Welsh control undermines joined-up policymaking and leaves Wales responsible for outcomes without the powers needed to deliver them.
