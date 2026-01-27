We should all be watchful that this country doesn’t turn into a nation where remote powerful politicians try to silence the people, even if you don’t agree with the cause of the protesters. We live in a democracy but we cannot be expected to only put a cross on a piece of paper once every few years. That’s why politicians need to listen in between elections. Those citizens who believe that a law passed is immoral, feel it’s only right to bring it to an early demise. That’s what happened with the polltax, women’s suffrage and the Corn Laws. We need to protest about the right to protest.