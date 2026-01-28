Decisions need to be grounded in hard reality; we aren’t a world power any longer. In truth we aren’t even at the top of division two. We need to focus on the biggest threats and get the most “bangs for the buck” to counter them. As an ex- Navy man it breaks my heart to say this: but there is no point in having two 65,000 ton Carriers which we can’t afford to equip or protect, whilst we can’t defend the vital undersea cables on which our economy depends. Likewise, is a strategic nuclear deterrent the best use of our money? Tough questions!