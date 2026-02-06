This Editorial is written for the 400,000 people of mid and west Wales. But it is written to just 23 people: All 22 members of Hywel Dda University Health Board, and First Minister Eluned Morgan.
Why? Because those 22 members of the board have a life and death decision in their hands. How health services across this region will be shaped has real life, real life-changing, and yes, mortality consequences.
And people from Carno to Carmarthen, Tywyn to Tenby, Newtown to New Quay need you to do the right thing.
And yes, Eluned, ultimately, this is your responsibility. And unless you do the right thing, consider your legacy as Labour leader, First Minister and former Health Minister, to be shredded. How you act now will be remembered come May 6. This is your chance to make this right.
The people of this region have clearly spoken. They have signed petitions, attended meetings, put together consultations, lobbied, pleaded, begged and simply asked you 22 not to destroy the life and care services of this vast region.
We want things to stay as they are. (We would really like them to improve). The status quo will do for now, until at least the people of this land have spoken in our national election.
Each of you 22 will have been briefed, have been given professional documents outlining the cold analytical data and professional reasons why Hywel Dda supposedly needs to downgrade and change the delivery of services.
But there are 400,000 reasons - your family, your friends, your neighbours, the people in your community, your villages, your towns and counties, who each have personal stories why you should not follow through on these plans.
You have one chance to get this right.
You have one chance to make a real difference.
You are at a moment where you must make the only choice that matters to us all.
Don’t do it. Don’t support the changes. Kick it to touch. Play it safe.
Let the next Government of Wales decide how this region will be looked after, how its health services will be funded, how the NHS will be administered.
And yes, Eluned, you can do that too.
