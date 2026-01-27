This is crunch time. If you live between Pembroke or Pwllheli, Caernarfon or Carmarthen, Tywyn or Tenby, you need to speak up. Now.
The members of Hywel Dda University Health Board are sitting down in a few days time to make life and death decisions.
Sure, it might not feel like that to them as they digest reports and statistics in bureaucratic terms that dehumanise our care. But for us, their decisions are a matter of life and death.
The board says services cannot continue as they are.
That's why they came up with their master plan - altering and reducing services that will affect Bronglais, Prince Philip in Llanelli, Withybush in Haverfordwest and Glangwilli in Carmarthen.
The plan is highly complex. It’s almost as if those bureaucrats are trying to drown us in ink or that the paper wall will be too dense to see through.
We haven’t been conned. We know a stitch up when we see it. And this, from the board, is a stitch up if ever there was one.
Thousands of us have spoken out. More than 4,000 consultations have been received by the board. More than 18,000 or us signed a petition for the Senedd. Hundreds travelled there to make our case.
But now is the time for last-ditch effort to take to the streets and let the board members know in no uncertain terms that those plans are not acceptable.
We don't want to drive four hours over the worst roads in Wales for a bone fracture appointment. We don't want our elderly with strokes stabilised and then sent on a merry journey half way across Wales.
We deserve better,
Remember this each and every one of you who want our votes for the Senedd: We won't stand by for being treated like third world residents.
Rydym eisiau i'n gwasanaethau wella yn ein hofwyliau. Rydym yn haeddu gwell. We want our services in our hospitals. We deserve better.
If this plan is pushed through, question where you place your vote come the Senedd elections in May. If those parties won’t put their money where their mouth is, cast your vote elsewhere. It’s that simple.
