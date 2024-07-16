At the hustings organised by Ceredigion Bus Action there was much agreement amongst the candidates but differences showed when the new T5 contract was discussed. Ben Lake recognised the problems but rightly stated that he has no say over Welsh legislation. It was the Labour rep who told us the real plans that have been hatched in the unaccountable corridors of Transport for Wales, plans for the T5 to go along a straight route from Aberystwyth to Cardigan as if it were a train. That’s what all T services are meant to do he declared.