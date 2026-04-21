I’d like to see prevention of problems far higher on the political agenda than it is for most parties. Before offering some examples, I shall state that most of this will take initial investment before we reap the benefits. And how to find the funds for these investments is the sixty million dollar question. We can tax more people through raising income tax, unpopular; we can tax the wealthy more, popular with poorer households but sadly unpopular with the wealthy; we can raise VAT on certain products (and while I mention VAT, we definitely have to lower it, even down to zero, on other products such as insulation materials for retrofitting houses); we can create money, governments have been doing it for decades, but I don’t think we should leave our next generations to pick up the pieces of our profligacy; we can spend less on certain elements in society, Reform, Conservatives and even Labour politicians are keen to cut the welfare bill, which I consider misguided and simplistic thinking; we can stop spending on ridiculous projects or at least getting them right in the first place, Aberaeron Harbour springs to mind. I wish to see money not wasted on expensive consultants, the likes of Price Waterhouse Coopers who were called in to advise Ceredigion County Council on how to save money. That little joke costs us, the taxpayers, something like £2million, a job that could and should’ve been done by the council’s own staff.