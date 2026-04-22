There are so many hustings to cover. Even with six candidates on our list (Welsh Conservatives), no one could make the West Wales Climate Coalition’s “Climate and Nature” hustings. Yours truly got drafted in. I think Extinction Rebellion are part of the Coalition, so I of course felt completely at home!
Readers of this column know that I believe passionately in democracy. I have no monopoly on being right. But equally those of us who take life and politics seriously, have got to deal in home truths. When ideas get totally detached from reality, it’s time to speak out.
Two topics that were brought up, and one that wasn’t, left me concerned. People take positions and voice strong opinions. Hopefully they have done some hard thinking and research (so easy nowadays). Their anxieties maybe genuine and their good intentions sincere. But something has gone wrong in the logic sequence.
Should Ceredigion Penfro have companies that make military equipment? On a practical level, “Yes” because we need the well paid high tech jobs they bring. But on an ethical level also “Yes”. In case anyone failed to notice, the world is a dangerous place right now with some bad actors on the loose. Presumably everyone at the meeting likes their freedom of expression. We need to be willing to defend that, perhaps to fight for it. What’s so special about West Wales that absolves us from our responsibility? A small but vocal minority, seem to have an ingrained entitlement that expects others to do the dirty work?
Secondly, do we need economic growth? Look at what healthcare could offer in 1948 versus what’s on offer today. There has been a massive change and it costs a lot of money. We may be quite a big economy, but in terms of GDP per capita, we are well down the table and sinking. Health care will continue to develop and cost more.
Is it right that we deny our children and grandchildren those advances? I think it is profoundly selfish to enjoy what we have but to deny a decent future to the next generations. So “Yes”, we do need growth!
And then to my amazement, in a meeting in Wales about Climate and Nature, no one mentioned soil health until I did! Improving soil health is the absolute key to sustainable farming, carbon sequestration and habitat preservation/restoration. If people don’t grasp this, their ability to contribute to finding solutions is limited, even if their intention is totally sincere. For instance, I was called out for a “fact check” for pointing out that ploughing releases a lot of carbon; it really does!
Welsh farmers and scientists are, can and should be world leaders in this. Those of us getting our hands dirty on the farms can see every day how good pastoral farming improves soil health and benefits the environment. Those who seek to prevent that really aren’t helping.
Between 2050 and 2080, world population will peak at maybe 10 billion; hungry mouths, people who want to live in comfort and enjoy decent health care. We have no right to deny that, and if we try to, they will probably fight. The challenge is to grow that food, produce that energy and create that wealth without destroying our environment.
Wishful thinking, prejudice, incomplete knowledge or anti-capitalist self-loathing isn’t going to cut the mustard. Good education, sound science, human ingenuity and properly rewarded hard work will. Oh and a willingness to stand up for our democratic freedoms.
Please vote in next week’s Senedd election. If you worry about Climate and the Environment, think hard as to who is going to deliver real solutions. The answers aren’t coming from socialism!
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