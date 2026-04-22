Should Ceredigion Penfro have companies that make military equipment? On a practical level, “Yes” because we need the well paid high tech jobs they bring. But on an ethical level also “Yes”. In case anyone failed to notice, the world is a dangerous place right now with some bad actors on the loose. Presumably everyone at the meeting likes their freedom of expression. We need to be willing to defend that, perhaps to fight for it. What’s so special about West Wales that absolves us from our responsibility? A small but vocal minority, seem to have an ingrained entitlement that expects others to do the dirty work?