Maybe the Westminster overlords of the unionist parties want everyone to think Plaid Cymru are obsessed with independence to distract from their own records? Aside from Labour’s poor running of Wales, it’s important to remember that the Conservatives’ hands aren’t clean either. 14 years of austerity, chaos and sleaze is why support for independence is at around 30 per cent rather than 3 per cent. And let’s not mention the coalition of 2010-2015!