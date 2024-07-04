Back to the discussion. On-shore wind turbines are most efficient situated on windy hills but mustn’t destroy peatlands. Out at sea is great as long as they don’t upset bird migration routes and sea life. Off-shore turbines still need pylons or cabling on-shore to get the energy to where it’s needed. Solar farms have their place but I prefer farmers to have their shed roofs covered first, perhaps under some scheme where energy firms pay for the panels and farmers get their electricity for free. All new homes need to have solar panels and air-source-heat-pumps; planning should be strict on that. ECO4 needs to be replaced with a scheme where there is true accountability.