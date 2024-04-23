A solution has to be found. First of all it involves recognition of the importance of wildflowers, not just on the roundabouts of Aberystwyth but all over the county. They need to be left to set seed before they’re cut. The cut greenery should be removed as much as possible to lessen the richness of the soil. That way more wildflowers will appear year on year and less grass, making it easier and cheaper to maintain in the long run. On the main roads only one metre should be cut. That message has to be made clear to contractors who are too keen to slash every bit of grass in their sightline. These contractors need to be trained as I doubt many of them can tell a cuckoo flower from a red campion. Our minor roads don’t need such a severe trimming. Surely half a meter is enough. If it forces drivers to slow down, that is of benefit to all other road users.