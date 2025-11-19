We must have a proper debate about how much energy we need, not how much we want, as human want is clearly insatiable. This type of conversation would be useful to have in Citizens Assemblies. We ought to agree on a certain average level per household, and add the needs of our hospitals, schools, businesses, buses and trains. Questions to be debated: Can all our energy needs be electrified, how do we do it, how long will it take, can we train a young local workforce, how much will it cost, how do we pay for it, and how do we compensate those affected most?