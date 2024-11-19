Many students with ASD are currently offered what I term holding courses, a bit of this and a bit of that, anything to keep them occupied but often not supported to gain an actual qualification or a skill-set that would lead them to hold down a job. I know of students with ASD who’ve spent an extra year at school, as is their right, coming out with not a single piece of paper, and then attending college for several more years but achieving absolutely nothing. This can’t be right. So ASD students’ needs must be part of the big discussion. Apprenticeships need to form part of our conversation too. For employers taking on an apprentice has to be a bonus not an obstacle.