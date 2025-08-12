Every time politicians say that they’ll act if a red line gets crossed, I sigh. The Red Line protest was a vivid and imaginary reminder of the let-down by people in power to come to the aid of the desperately needy two million citizens of Gaza.
The Red Line had been in Westminster and Cardiff before being rolled out in Aberystwyth on 26 July. It was a sight to behold. The co-operation was fantastic with 1,100 to 1,500 people holding this 500m-long cloth on either side. Protestors came from all walks of life, different colours and political persuasions, a mix of religions, including Jewish people, and people with no religion. People from neighbouring counties joined those from Ceredigion. Some of them have been protesting since the start of this ghastly war. Their dedication needs to be acknowledged.
The Aberystwyth Red Line protest was a peaceful affair, showing yet again how many people in Ceredigion love diversity. We welcome refugees. We had one aim, to let the Governments at every level know that we need an end to the indiscriminate killing in Gaza, and an end to the illegal spread of settlers in the West Bank.
People at any protest love simple slogans; we shouted, “Rhydd Palestina, Free Palestine” but we’re not ignorant, we know that creating a two-state solution is difficult. However, we cannot allow any difficulties to stand in the way of finding a peaceful and just solution, hence our demands of a ceasefire, proper aid flooding into Gaza, the release of the Israeli hostages and prosecution of illegal settlers in the West Bank. It’s a start.
As I’m writing this, Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, is preparing to send in troops “for the full conquest of the Gaza Strip – and defeating Hamas.” This clearly won’t bring about a peaceful solution. Was the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, listening? I haven’t heard him mention the Red Line protests but he did speak to the President of France and the Chancellor of Germany on the morning of the26th after which they put out a joint statement agreeing that the situation in Gaza ‘is appalling’ and emphasising ‘the urgent need for a ceasefire’.
For Germany, this is a difficult thing to do, but they did. European nations should stand strong and act in concert, speak up against tyranny and put an embargo on all arms sales to Israel, like brave Labour MP Steve Witherden demands.
As Patrick O’Brien keeps pointing out in his column, the Welsh Government hasn’t exactly urged Keir Starmer to take stronger action against Israel. Are he and Welsh Labour worried about a potential new political party on the left, hence his statement?
Welsh affairs journalist Will Hayward pointed out on Radio 4 that Labour’s power in the Senedd may well be over and the danger is from the far right. Nigel Farage and his Reform Party have Wales firmly in their sights. Farage’s stance on Israel and Gaza is at odds with us, demonstrators.
Were he in government he wouldn’t halt weapons sales to Israel, preferring to focus on “what happened on October 7 [2023].”
Living in Ceredigion among wonderful people who welcome diversity, the prospect of a Reform Government in Wales frightens the living daylight out of me. Reform loves simple slogans too, like ‘Stop the Boats’ and they advance simple solutions, solutions that will create fear among our immigrant communities, especially Muslim ones.
We mustn’t let people like Nigel Farage drive a wedge between us, the people who fight for justice for the Palestinians and other tyrannised peoples. We need to stay alert and strive against bigotry at home.
Comments
