The Red Line had been in Westminster and Cardiff before being rolled out in Aberystwyth on 26 July. It was a sight to behold. The co-operation was fantastic with 1,100 to 1,500 people holding this 500m-long cloth on either side. Protestors came from all walks of life, different colours and political persuasions, a mix of religions, including Jewish people, and people with no religion. People from neighbouring counties joined those from Ceredigion. Some of them have been protesting since the start of this ghastly war. Their dedication needs to be acknowledged.