As I see it Easter can be compared to D Day when the Allied forces landed in France and established a beachhead that assured them of ultimate victory, the victory we celebrated last week. Because of Easter Day, I can look forward to an even greater day than VJ Day. It will be the day when the world will rejoice in the fact that everything that brings tears to our eyes will have disappeared for ever. Jesus was referring to this when he told His disciples to pray, ‘Your Kingdom come; your will be done on earth as it is in heaven’