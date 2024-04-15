This is why I am convinced that my dream of a Christian society will only be realised when many, many more of us recognise that the Jesus way of life is the most fulfilling and enriching life on offer. It’s for this reason I would want to echo the sentiments of Chine McDonald who said recently: "We've come a long way from the antagonism of New Atheism that made it its mission to denounce all religion, including Christianity. But I'll save my excitement for when Dawkins et al start talking about the ways in which their lives have been turned upside down by the radical love of Jesus Christ." (Christianity magazine).