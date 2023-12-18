Kane, who was born in 1861, grew up in Kane Pennsylvania, a town that had been founded by his father. It seems that he was a great believer in the use of general anaesthesia only when there was no choice, preferring to use local anaesthetic whenever possible. Now I have no idea how difficult it was to find patients who were willing to trust his judgment, but I do know he did find one who was willing to have his appendix removed in that way: his name was Evan O’Neil Kane! Yes, the doctor became a patient to show his care for them.