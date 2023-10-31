It’s a complicated issue of course. There are real challenges facing anyone wanting to gauge the influence of religion and spirituality on well-being at a time when there is ‘a declining interest and involvement in religion on a global scale’ and ‘Traditional religious services are becoming less prevalent, indicating an evolving spiritual landscape’. I guess it must be as difficult as trying to measure the depth of water on the seashore as the tide comes in and goes out! Having said that, my experience as a pastor has shown me that those who have a genuine Christian faith can, and often do experience a degree of peace and well-being that can only be described as ‘God given’.