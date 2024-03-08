For a perfect illustration of a wholly fake - and therefore blatantly dishonest - public consultation, look no further than this highly controversial plan to start charging for parking along the totality of the promenade. That went out to purported public perusal last month. Yet councillors were told that any responses were unlikely to stop the plan going ahead. Because high-handed officials have already included completely theoretical £400,000 takings from the proposed scheme in the council’s draft budget.