Grade expectations? It’s first-class nonsense over ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees

So, what are ‘low-value’ courses? Well, 90 per cent of the degree courses taken by sitting MPs would now be considered low value by the OfS: politics, psychology, history, philosophy, English, classics etc. Yet, however ironic the government attacks on humanities, the pressure is felt and effects real. English literature has been removed from Sheffield Hallam University’s prospectus, following a lead taken by the University of Cumbria. Not enough wages from words.