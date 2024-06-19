Governments and economists are well aware of this crisis. Some economists will even tell you the truth but most politicians prefer to pull the wool over your eyes and will tell you that your children will be better off than you. In the meantime they cut spending on public services in order to keep a semblance of control over the money-debt-cycle. Therefore they’ll keep telling you they can’t afford to put on an hourly train service between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury or an hourly bus service between Aberystwyth and Cardigan. And they’ll tell you they can’t afford to insulate cold houses properly. All these measures would actually benefit us as they would lead to net zero. For a politician to argue that we need economic growth in order to pay for environmental improvements is like saying we need to plunder the planet in order to save it. The simplicity of using GDP is completely unhelpful.