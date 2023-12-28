In the same way I became part of a group that took aid into Croatia in the early 1990’s. A friend of mine was impacted by the words ‘Blessed are the merciful’ and because of that we stepped out in an adventure of faith that was blessed way beyond anything we ever thought possible. As Lord Anderson of Swansea said in the Foreword to my book It Just So Happened: ‘So much of Croatia was destroyed, so many people killed, so much human suffering and so much destruction. We meet a string of impossible situations, but God brings this committed group of men safely through this. After the first ‘coincidence you know that there will be many more ‘it just so happened situations’