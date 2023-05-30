No one’s perfect we often say. Well, if you think like that perhaps you ought to revise that popular dictum. His friends said that He was and they were willing to lay their lives on the line for it. He never made that claim for Himself, of course, but those who knew Him best tell us that He was a man of total integrity, a man who was the very opposite of self-centred and a man who always sought to make life better for those who met Him. Now I can’t understand why any man wouldn’t want to be like that. If you want to understand masculinity, then spend some time reading the Gospels.