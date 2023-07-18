Wales holds a very special place in Korean hearts, and they are deeply troubled by the fact that we are abandoning our Christian heritage. The reason for this is very simple: a Welshman named Robert Jermain Thomas is remembered as the first Protestant martyr in Korea. Given this, it would be tempting to think that his ministry was a failure, but before he died this intrepid Welshman gave out Bibles and it would seem that one of those Bibles gave birth to the church when an enterprising Korean used the pages as wallpaper and people began to read the ‘writing on the wall’. Thomas’ influence grew after his death so much so that just 15 years later, Pyongyang had become a strong Christian centre with a hundred churches.