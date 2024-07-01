We’re free to make our own decisions of course. That is our God-given privilege and one that should definitely be defended. In fact, it took me a very long time to cast my vote in favour of Jesus. It worries me though, that lots of people seem to spend more time reflecting on political issues than they do thinking about Him. That is particularly sad because the stakes are much higher, and the promises infinitely more reliable. So how do we explain it? I can only conclude that it’s yet more proof that there is ‘nowt so queer as folk’.