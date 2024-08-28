The “Coach Road” up through Cwmystwyth, the Elan Valley and over to Rhayder is one of the world’s most beautiful drives. The old hydro plant between Abermagwr and New Row, that used to power the lead mine, must have been state of the art technology. The waste heaps have only just started showing signs of vegetation in the last few years; too toxic for even grass to grow for over a century. The rows of miners’ cottages in villages like New Row, Pontrhydygroes and Cwmystwyth remind us of the human involvement. The bleak old mines up above Cwymstwyth could be straight out of a Tolkien novel. Next comes a modern hydro plant and then finally a view of wind turbines, striding into the beautiful Welsh distance.