The loss of IHT Agricultural Property Relief on farmland over a million pounds, may sound like a first world problem. But do some basic sums, and you will soon realise just how hard that’s going to hit family farms in Wales, including the tenanted sector. This is ugly for rural Wales, and will impact our way of life, culture, the language etc .I think we will see a lot of land getting bought up by foreign companies. They will take Welsh Government subsidies to plant trees, export any profit along with the carbon credits and probably be IHT exempt. One politically motivated and spiteful tax grab will destroy Welsh farming, whilst raising very little tax.