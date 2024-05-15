It is fantastic news for rural Wales that the introduction of the Sustainable Farming Scheme has been delayed by a year. The Welsh Government has finally listened to reason, although with the level of protest they probably had little choice. As it stood, SFS was at best half baked. Some correspondents to this newspaper claimed that it was more generous than the English equivalent. They couldn’t have known that since Lesley Griffiths had refused to put any figures on the scheme! Moreover, the SFS was a “one size fits all” take it or leave it offer, whereas the English scheme was “pick and mix” allowing farmers to do what was right and best for their farm.